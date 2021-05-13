HOUSTON, TX, May 12, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Rose Campbell hosting Influencer Summit 2021. This is the Influencer Event of the Year!
Have you wanted to become an influencer? Are you already an Influencer?
How can you reach more people, monetize your content, and grow your brand?
Join Rose and all of our amazing speakers as we discuss everything from monetization, growth, imposter syndrome, how to get the most use out of hashtags and more.
Special Guest is Carole Baskin, who will be sharing her story and explaining how to overcome Character Assassination. Reach of panel is 7 million.
Rose has been an influencer for 2 years now and has brought in a net of 300k and traveled to hotels once a month to living in resorts for free since loosing their Family Home after a flood and fire. Now she will be sharing her secrets and even offer one on one coaching to anyone wanting to become a influencer and make money. Follow Rose Campbell on Instagram today: www.instagram.com/corrallingthecampbells
FULL List of Speakers:
Rose Campbell – Host and CEO of Corralling The Campbells
Carole Baskin from Tiger King and Big Cats Rescue
Ali Levine – TV Personality and Influencer
Brittney Levine – Today Show Host and QVC
Tabitha Kelly – This Mamas Home Youtube
Teran Martin Founder of Mamas Milk Wrap
Jessica from Healthy Fit Fab Mom
Nicolette Brycki TV Personality and Beauty Influencer
Brooke From Socially Brooke
Kelli Hehlke from K Lucinda Talent
Salynn Taylor Publicist
We have some AMAZING GIVEAWAYS:
5 Attendees will win $100 Amazon Gift Cards
WildThreads boutique Gift Card
Target Gift Card
1 Apple AirPod
Sponsors currently include: Apple, Send Heirloom, Wild Flower Threads Boutique, and Noyah Lipstick
Purchase Tickets Today: www.corrallingthecampbells.com/summit