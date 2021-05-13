HOUSTON, TX, May 12, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Rose Campbell hosting Influencer Summit 2021. This is the Influencer Event of the Year!

Have you wanted to become an influencer? Are you already an Influencer?

How can you reach more people, monetize your content, and grow your brand?

Join Rose and all of our amazing speakers as we discuss everything from monetization, growth, imposter syndrome, how to get the most use out of hashtags and more.

Special Guest is Carole Baskin, who will be sharing her story and explaining how to overcome Character Assassination. Reach of panel is 7 million.

Rose has been an influencer for 2 years now and has brought in a net of 300k and traveled to hotels once a month to living in resorts for free since loosing their Family Home after a flood and fire. Now she will be sharing her secrets and even offer one on one coaching to anyone wanting to become a influencer and make money. Follow Rose Campbell on Instagram today: www.instagram.com/corrallingthecampbells

FULL List of Speakers:



Rose Campbell – Host and CEO of Corralling The Campbells



Carole Baskin from Tiger King and Big Cats Rescue



Ali Levine – TV Personality and Influencer



Brittney Levine – Today Show Host and QVC



Tabitha Kelly – This Mamas Home Youtube



Teran Martin Founder of Mamas Milk Wrap



Jessica from Healthy Fit Fab Mom



Nicolette Brycki TV Personality and Beauty Influencer



Brooke From Socially Brooke



Kelli Hehlke from K Lucinda Talent



Salynn Taylor Publicist

We have some AMAZING GIVEAWAYS:



5 Attendees will win $100 Amazon Gift Cards



WildThreads boutique Gift Card



Target Gift Card



1 Apple AirPod

Sponsors currently include: Apple, Send Heirloom, Wild Flower Threads Boutique, and Noyah Lipstick

Purchase Tickets Today: www.corrallingthecampbells.com/summit