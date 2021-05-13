Robert Jay Bernstein Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

STAMFORD, CT, May 12, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Robert Jay Bernstein with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Bernstein celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Bernstein graduated from Princeton University, cum laude (B.A. 1970), and the University of Michigan Law School, cum laude (J.D. 1975). At Princeton, he was also awarded a Certificate in Public and International Affairs from the Woodrow Wilson School. Mr. Bernstein is a member of the Bar of the State of New York.

After clerking for the Honorable Richard P. Matsch in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado during the mid-1970s, Mr. Bernstein began a long and successful career in New York City as an esteemed attorney. Having excelled in private practice since 1976, he specializes in providing counseling and litigation services to clients in copyright and trademark law, making appearances in trial and appellate federal courts. Mr. Bernstein also has extensive experience in the entertainment and media industries, from music, movies and television to sports and software. He has also served as a mediator in copyright and trademark cases, and was appointed to the Panel of Trademark Mediators of the International Trademark Association.

Mr. Bernstein’s decades of expertise were founded on the experience and reputation he earned as an associate and partner at the prestigious intellectual property and litigation firm of Cowan Liebowitz & Latman, P.C. in New York City, where he spent nearly two and a half decades. Mr. Bernstein also spent four years as a litigation associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson between 1976 and 1980.

Mr. Bernstein founded The Law Office of Robert J. Bernstein in 2004, where he continues to practice in his areas of expertise.

Mr. Bernstein’s passion for the law extended into the classroom as well. He is a former faculty member and lecturer on copyright developments at the Practicing Law Institute, which is a nonprofit continuing legal education organization. He was also a guest lecturer on entertainment law at the University of Michigan Law School and a guest lecturer on copyright law at Fordham University Law School. Additionally, Mr. Bernstein lectured on copyright law at several annual meetings of the Copyright Society of the U.S.A. and the American Intellectual Property Law Association, and at sectional meetings of the American Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association.

Mr. Bernstein has been named to Best Lawyers in America and to Super Lawyers in recognition of his superb reputation. Involved with multiple organizations that have been influential in his career, he most notably served as President of the Copyright Society of the U.S.A. in 2000-2002, and has since continued as an honorary trustee and member of the executive committee. He has also served as a member of the Copyright and Literary Property Law and Entertainment Law Committees of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York, on the Board of Directors of the American Intellectual Property Law Association and as Chair of its Copyright Law Committee.

Mr. Bernstein has a lifelong interest in music. He founded The Quorum, a jazz quartet at Princeton University; played alto saxophone in the University of Michigan Jazz Band; and is currently a member of “Crude, Humble & Obvious,” the rock band of the Copyright Society of the U.S.A.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.