Dale G. Potts Celebrated for Dedication in the Field of Landscaping

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 12, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Dale G. Potts has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Potts has been successful in initiating and running several start-up businesses over the past 45 years. Striving to be recognized as one of the first innovators of artificial putting greens and residential lawn grass in America, Mr. Potts has notably earned the sobriquet “The Godfather of Artificial Turf.” Presently, he is the chief executive officer of Mirage Putting Greens International, Inc. and Lazy-Lawn International Inc. Throughout the course of his career, he has found success in many business ventures, including Sky View Aerial Photo, Inc., Mirage Putting Greens International, Global Outdoor Concepts, Inc. (innovator of one of the first Outdoor TVs marketed in America), Ameritech Mobile Communications (which today has morphed into Verizon) being one of the first in America to sell and service mobile cellular phones and Dale’s Auto Sales and Service specializing in the sales of classic autos. Since coming of age, Mr. Potts has always been serious about investing his own money into his businesses, having saved diligently since high school.

Mr. Potts attributes his success to a little luck and his perseverance, as well as consistently performing his due diligence. Throughout the course of his career, he has been featured in many newspapers and media outlets across the country, including USA Today and the Chicago Tribune. Many of his product are being used today by many Hi-Wealth Consumers and Fortune 500 Companies. He also gained widespread recognition from contracting his unique Blimp-Cams to assist with the cleanup effort of the destruction caused by Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Additionally, Mr. Potts was honored with a letter of appreciation and plaque from Elizabeth Dole (at that time President of the Red Cross and wife of the former U.S. Senator Bob Dole).

A dedicated civic citizen, Mr. Potts is a past member of his local Chamber of Commerce. Outside of his professional circles, he enjoys such avocations as playing golf and boating. Looking toward the future, Mr. Potts aspires to soon retire and spend the rest of his healthy life traveling and boating with his lovely wife and business partner of 45 years.

