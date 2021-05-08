Littleton, NH Author Publishes Collection of Poetry

O’ The Happy Pines, a new book by Duncan T. Cullman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

O’ The Happy Pines is a refreshing collection of poems that has an existential theme appealing to the audience in a way that is both vibrant and whimsical. The eclectic subject matter is current, based on historical myths and facts. It is indeed a spiritual insightfulness that hints on reality.

About the Author

Duncan T. Cullman lives in Littleton, NH, with his wife and their children.

