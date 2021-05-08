Los Angeles, CA Author and Activist Publishes True Crime Book

Raped In Prison: A Horror Story, a new book by Russell Dan Smith, has been released by RoseDog Books.

In this powerful memoir, Russell Dan Smith chronicles his life as a child prisoner among adults and explains the turbulent atmosphere of life in prisons. He details the assault he faced as a child among older prisoners. Smith had enemies among prisoners and prison administrators which necessitated an extraordinary step by federal officials to step in to protect Smith from both.

The brutalities he faced lead Smith to for his own organization to end molestation in prisons throughout the world.

About the Author

Russell Dan Smith is the founder of Just Detention International, an organization which has for 40 years been dedicated to the elimination of rape in men’s and women’s prisons.

Raped in Prison: A Horror Story is a 294-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0300-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.