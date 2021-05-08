Tampa, FL Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel

The Manstein Alternative: Part 1: The Great War-Part 2: Prelude-The Spanish War, a new book by Joe Avinger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Erich von Manstein had always felt he was destined for great things on the battlefield. A Russian’s bullets had other ideas and now the Great War was passing him by. While rehabilitating from his wounds, a chance encounter with Erich Ludendorff, second in command of Germany’s armies, set him on a different path. One that would change the world.

The German Empire has survived the Great War, but will Manstein be able to guide it forward? France and Italy have created a new Entente and Charles de Gaulle and Benito Mussolini want revenge.

About the Author

Joe Avinger is a retired software developer, educated at Georgia Tech. He is an avid reader and self-proclaimed history buff.

The Manstein Alternative: Part 1: The Great War-Part 2: Prelude-The Spanish War is a 312-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.