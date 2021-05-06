Christopher M. Young with DLA Piper LLP to Speak at TKG’s Consumer Class Action: Demystifying Trends, Developments, and Legal Challenges LIVE Webcast

For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/consumer-class-action-demystifying-trends-cle/

Christopher Young is an experienced trial lawyer and litigator who concentrates his practice in the defense of consumer class action litigation, product liability and mass tort litigation, and pharmaceutical and medical device litigation. He represents clients on a local, national and global basis, notably including life sciences companies, product manufacturers, food and beverage companies, educational institutions, transportation companies and others.

Christopher has been repeatedly recognized by a number of respected legal industry publications. During 2020, Chambers USA listed him among the top-ranked litigation attorneys in San Diego, commenting that he regularly takes on significant class actions and is noted for his proficiency in product liability matters. Christopher was also recently named 2020 Lawyer of the Year by The Best Lawyers in America in the category of Class Actions and Mass Tort Defense Litigation for San Diego.

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries worldwide. The firms Global Class Action and Collective Redress group has an experienced team of lawyers on the ground who can help navigate class action issues, in each local jurisdiction as well as across borders. Leveraging DLA Pipers global platform, this integrated team works closely together across multiple jurisdictions where class actions and collective redress litigation is existing, emerging or expanding, among them the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and many countries in Europe and Asia. DLA Piper has more than 150 class action litigators, who regularly defend many of the world’s leading corporations against class actions and related regulatory proceedings. DLA Piper anticipates emerging threats for the firms class action clients, develops effective strategies that respond to the nuances of a particular suit and keeps clients overall business objectives in mind.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of consumer class action lawsuits drastically upsurged in various industries. The regulatory paradigm has also significantly evolved with recent court decisions shedding light on future class action lawsuits. As the landscape remains uncertain, businesses and their counsel should keep themselves in the know of any emerging development in this field of law. They must also plan for effective litigation strategies to avoid mishaps.

In this CLE program, a panel of key thought leaders and industry experts will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the current and emerging trends and developments in consumer class action. Speakers will also share common litigation red flags as well as practical ways to mitigate these risks amid the evolving legal climate.

 Trends and Statistics: Consumer Class Action



 Current and Emerging Regulatory Developments



 Notable Court Decisions



 Common Litigation Risks and Pitfalls



 Best Litigation Tools and Strategies



 Outlook

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

