Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs combats unfair trade practices at employment agency

Hong Kong Customs combats unfair trade practices at employment agency



​Hong Kong Customs today (May 4) arrested a female staff member of an employment agency suspected of having applied false trade descriptions to an employment agency service supplied, in contravention of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance (TDO).

Customs earlier received information alleging that a female staff member of an employment agency in Yuen Long has made a false claim to a customer on the application for employment of a foreign domestic helper, stating that the company had submitted the work application to the relevant government department, which was contrary to the fact.

After investigation, Customs officers today arrested a 25-year-old woman.

An investigation is ongoing and the arrested woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Customs reminds traders to comply with the requirements of the TDO and consumers to procure services at reputable shops.

Under the TDO, any trader who applies a false trade description to a service supplied to a consumer commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $500,000 and imprisonment for five years.

Members of the public may report any suspected violations of the TDO to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account ([email protected]).