Silicon Valley USA, 4th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Alonzo Fibonacci to announce exclusive NFT drop @ LATAM Cannabis Embassy Clubhouse room, hosted by Pedro Murillo.Friday, May 7th, 5 pm PST.

Alonzo Fibonacci is a production duo of artists Solarrio and Hitmania Beats based in Berlin and San Francisco. This release is a culmination of their unique influences ranging from Hip-Hop to Jazz, Caribbean, African and Pop Music. The duo has released ten full-length instrumental projects as well as several EPs and singles, hosted by Pedro Murillo, cannabis advocate, International Business attorney, cannabis regulations consultant, and active Clubhouser.

Join Here On Clubhouse.