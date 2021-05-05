Bothell, WA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel

Death’s Disciples, a new book by Dustin L. Herriman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

A young man named Zakul from a long-misunderstood tribe leaves his home to attend a festival in the town of Dasum, when the town comes under siege by an invading army. Follow along as this unlikely survivor relates his harrowing experience, and live his desperate attempts to cling to life and safety.

About the Author

Dustin L. Herriman is a D&D nerd, avid reader and video game enthusiast hailing from the Pacific Northwest of the USA.

Death's Disciples is a 510-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3493-6. It is also available in hardcover and eBook.