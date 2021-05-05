Nftfy just changed the NFT game | IDO on Poolz finance

Paris, France, 4th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Nftfy just changed the non fungible token game forever! This is an project will be launching an IDO on POOLZ launchpad on may 5th 2021. In this video Crypto Lifer breaks down what is Nftfy and why they are different to every other NFT project in the crypto space. What is Nftfy ? Nftfy is a robust decentralized open marketplace for anyone to monetize assets, art, Lands and collectables. Nftfy platforms features trading, staking and fractional ownership of NFTs. With Nftfy you would be able to for the first time ever fractionalize NFTs and enjoy a new world of possibilities.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8zcfalougY