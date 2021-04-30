Network Control Wins Prestigious AOTMP® IT Telecom Vendor of the Year Award

Download Full Size Image”>

Network Control, a pioneer and leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced that it has been named the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals (AOTMP®) Telecom IT Vendor of the Year.

Mark Hearn, President and CEO of Network Control stated “We are extremely honored to have won this prestigious award. Our entire team works tirelessly to provide the best results for our clients with innovative services that improve their business in measurable ways.”

“Network Control has one of the highest client retention rates in the industry,” Hearn continued, “largely due to the number of subject matter experts we assign to each of our clients. TEM is a very technical and time-consuming process, but by applying the right amount of staff expertise we are able to consistently achieve mutual success.”

“It is an honor to recognize Network Control as the 2021 Telecom Vendor of the Year,” says Timothy C. Colwell, Executive Vice President of AOTMP®. “Network Control’s unwavering customer support, product enhancements, and company growth achieved over the past year are notable and these accomplishments stood out among the finalists for this prestigious award.”

This honor, one of 12 awarded by AOTMP at their Engage virtual event on April 22, recognizes innovation and excellence in the telecom, mobility and technology ecosystem.

About Network Control



Since 1998, Network Control has been a recognized leader for its US-based managed services that enable businesses to reduce and better control their voice, data, conferencing and wireless costs while improving their overall communications infrastructure. Companies have seen a six-month payback and typical ROI of 250-400% under the Network Control business model. The company has also pioneered Global TEM, a next generation services model that reflects the increased complexities of communications and its merger into the broader corporate IT infrastructure for companies with international footprints. More information can be found at www.network-control.com