San Francisco Author Publishes Poetry Book

A Wanderluster’s Anecdotal Serendipities is inspired by author Jim Dahl’s annual odysseys, wanderlust spirit, and interest in classical literature. After his wife Maureen’s passing decades ago, he sold their home and began adventuring. At this time as well, not having ever finished high school, his curiosity about literature motivated him to delve into the classics. This sparked his desire to become a poor man’s version of an intellectual, which in turn led him to write poetry, mainly about his travels.

Jim Dahl was born in 1934 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. After the death of his father in 1941, he migrated with his mother and brother to Seattle. He served four years in the U.S.A.F. posted in Tripoli, Frankfurt, Paris, and London, and during his final duty post, he met his beloved Maureen, who passed away only twenty-five years later. Over the years, Dahl has grown to be a passionate writer, having written over 1700 poems and a smattering of essays. To date, many times over, he has visited 445 cities, towns, villages, and safari lodges, eighty-seven countries, and has had a beer on all seven continents. He considers wanderlusting his elan vital.

A Wanderluster's Anecdotal Serendipities is an 114-page paperback and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.