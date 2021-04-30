Green Bay, WI Author Publishes #1 Amazon Bestselling Novel

Download Full Size Image”>

Mystery in the Hill, a new book by Aaron Qualio, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

A small Wisconsin town is shaken to its core when four high school boys stumble upon an unexpected discovery. As past and present secrets are exposed, more unsolved mysteries are revealed, leading to more danger than anyone could have ever imagined.

About the Author



Aaron Qualio is a husband and a stay-at-home father to his two girls. He currently resides in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and grew up in a small Wisconsin town

Mystery in the Hill is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3112-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/mystery-in-the-hill/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mystery-in-the-hill/