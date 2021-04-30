IBM Sales Leader Courtney Bromley Named 5th IES Women in Sales Executive Leadership Award Recipient

VIENNA, Va. – April 27, 2021 – PRLog — The Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) is proud to recognize Courtney Bromley, General Manager for the Government and Education Industry, U.S. Federal and Public Sector Market at IBM, as its 5th Women in Sales Executive Leadership Award recipient. Bromley will be honored for her achievements at the IES Sales Excellence Awards on June 3.

Bromley who has been with IBM for 31 years serving federal, state and local government agencies, currently manages all federal (non-DOD/Intel) as well as state and local government and education markets across the United States as part of IBM’s U.S. federal and public sector market.

“Courtney Bromley is a great example of the success and achievements of a true sales leader at a very high corporate level that many women in sales aspire to become,” said Gina Stracuzzi, Program Director for the IES Women in Sales Leadership Forum. “Her passion for her customers’ mission coupled with her dedication to her team members’ success, and commitment to elevating women make her the ideal Women in Sales Leader to recognize in 2021.”

Criteria for the Women in Sales Executive Leadership Award includes a career in sales leadership at top organizations, exemplary leadership and achievement in sales, dedicated service to the growth of sales professionals, and a strong track record of sales performance.

“Courtney’s outstanding management skills, tenacity, and compassionate leadership make her an exceptional leader of our federal and public sector market. She inspires us every day to go the extra mile for our clients as we support their digital transformation journey,” said Steve LaFleche, IBM’s General Manager, U.S. Federal and Public Sector Market. “We’re proud of this well-deserved recognition as 2021 IES Women in Sales Executive Leadership Award and look forward to her continuing success.”

Bromley is a graduate of James Madison University, with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance. Since 2011, she has been on the board of advisors of JMU’s College of Business. She is also the vice chair of JMU’s R&D, Inc. For six years Bromley served on the board of the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council (HSDBC) serving as the co-chair of the HSDBC Board’s Finance committee. She is also on the board of the American Red Cross for the National Capitol Region.

“Courtney Bromley is an outstanding leader. Her record of leading teams that are responsible for servicing and growing IBM’s most important federal and public sector customers is impressive,” said Anne Altman, CEO of Everyone Matters, Inc, and retired senior executive from IBM. “I have had the privilege to have worked closely with Courtney for over two decades. I have seen her passion, commitment and results in helping customers achieve their mission through strategic solution development, program management, exceptional teamwork and an unrelenting drive for excellence. She is extremely worthy of this recognition.”

You can learn more about Courtney’s sales leadership style on the Sales Game Changers Podcast: https://www.salesgamechangerspodcast.com/ courtneybromley/

The 2021 Sales Excellence Award Event will broadcast on June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. To sponsor this year’s event, click here (https://i4esbd.com/ awards/). #IESAwards.