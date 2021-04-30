RE/MAX Alliance Group Merges With RE/MAX Advantage Realty

RE/MAX Alliance Group now has 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties.

R.Travis, P. Crowley and the Gallaghers

SARASOTA, Fla. – April 28, 2021 – PRLog — A year after announcing an agreement to share services and office access, RE/MAX Alliance Group and RE/MAX Advantage Realty have reached a decision to merge.

More than 50 agents in RE/MAX Advantage Realty’s two offices in Trinity and Spring Hill have become part of the RE/MAX Alliance Group family, for a total of about 400 associates and staff and a combined 2020 production of almost $2 billion in sales volume and more than 5,000 transactions. RE/MAX Alliance Group now has 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties.

The announcement was made in in a presentation to associates on Wednesday, April 28, at Flamestone American Grill in Trinity, Florida.

“We are excited to merge with RE/MAX Alliance Group after entering into a shared services agreement last year,” said Rachel Gallagher, owner of RE/MAX Advantage Realty with her husband, Patrick. “We have seen firsthand how working together has helped our real estate professionals grow, take their business to the next level and help more clients. Our mission has always been and always will be to support our associates with the vital tools they need to succeed.”

“We’re extremely happy to merge with RE/MAX Advantage Realty and welcome them to the Alliance Group family,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-owner Peter Crowley. “We continue to leverage each other’s strengths to increase our competitive edge in a rapidly growing market.”

As part of the deal, RE/MAX Alliance Group has merged with Capital Title Solutions, formed by Rachel and longtime friend Justin Kelly, owner of CPF Mortgage.

The Gallaghers acquired the Trinity office, the original RE/MAX office in Pasco County, in 2016. At that time there were only 12 agents including Rachel, many of them part-time. RE/MAX Advantage Realty is now the #1 real estate office in Pasco County for overall volume and market share. They acquired the Spring Hill office in January 2020.

Rachel and Patrick’s relationship with RE/MAX Alliance Group started more than seven years ago on a plane to the RE/MAX R4 convention in Las Vegas, where they met Peter Crowley and Ron Travis, owners of RE/MAX Alliance Group, and managing broker David Clapp. After returning, Rachel was connected with Ron’s daughter Christy Travis Hey for real estate coaching. They kept bumping into Alliance Group team members at subsequent conferences, sitting together at various forums and meetings.

In early 2020, the two companies established a relationship to share services, giving RE/MAX Advantage Realty agents access to RE/MAX Alliance Group’s fulltime marketing team, training, in-house legal counsel, IT, business management and additional broker support. In return, RE/MAX Advantage Realty provided RE/MAX Alliance Group’s Tarpon Springs office with additional management, training and local support. The agreement combined RE/MAX Alliance Group’s substantial operational experience with RE/MAX Advantage Realty’s strong presence and local market knowledge.

“The agents really enjoyed the added services,” Rachel said. “Together we are stronger and will be able to have even more services available for our associates and their customers. Even though they are in business for themselves, they are not in business by themselves.”

RE/MAX Alliance Group, based in Sarasota, is the #1 RE/MAX in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX in the Southeast. After serving three counties from Manatee to Charlotte, the brokerage expanded into Hillsborough and Pinellas in 2019 with its merger with RE/MAX Bay to Bay. For more information about RE/MAX Alliance Group, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.