Fashion & lifestyle company expands its marketplace model by including luxury gems

The beautiful things in life meet pure joie de vivre. Just in time for the first rays of early summer sunshine, Breuninger is expanding its marketplace model of its online shop by including top-class luxury brand Chopard. The highlight of this exclusive portfolio is the legendary “Happy Diamonds” line.

Whether high-end models made of solid gold, platinum pieces or diamonds and pearls – the range of luxury jewellery on offer in Breuninger’s online shop is continuing to grow. In April 2021, the shop was delighted to welcome the arrival of traditional Swiss luxury brand Chopard. Founded in 1860, the watch and jewellery manufacturer skilfully immortalises its traditional craftsmanship in its modern and sustainably produced creations.

The expansion of the online brand portfolio in the luxury segment is the result of the positive development of the marketplace model of the Breuninger online shop. Breuninger customers can now look forward to purchasing an extensive range of Chopard earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets and watches.

The wonderful highlight of this exclusive marketplace deal are the pieces that make up the iconic “Happy Diamonds” line; Hollywood star Julia Roberts was recently introduced as the face of this campaign. The most stunning smile to grace cinema screens anywhere in the world and the iconic Happy Diamonds collection – it’s a partnership no screenwriter in the history of film could have written more beautifully and it’s available right now in the shape of luxurious jewellery at breuninger.com.

Credit: Chopard, Julia Roberts © Shayne Laverdiere