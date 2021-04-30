Kokab Rahman, Founder of Radeya Global, Writes New Book to Help Job Seekers During the Pandemic

Why do some people seem to get any job they apply to while others are always struggling? It has to do with mindset and correct portrayal of skills. Radeya Global Founder, Kokab Rahman’s new book The Secret to a Successful Job Search helps you develop your mindset, beliefs, and skills so you can approach job search with confidence and know what you want and deserve. The book focuses on pre-job search preparation and mindset development to help people build their confidence and know their worth as well as get clarity about their interests. When you follow the steps in The Secret to a Successful Job Search, you can communicate with employers and recruiters on an equal standing and make the right impression to get the job, salary, and work conditions you deserve. The Secret to a Successful Job Search is part of Kokab Rahman’s Skills Development Series, available from Amazon and major bookstores.