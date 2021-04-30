#ModiMustResign is trending on twitter

#ModiMustResign is the latest hashtag that is highly trending on twitter. It seems that the Prime Minister is falling from grace with his handling of the current pandemic situation. Many have made a mockery of the comments by the minister. On being asked specifically, they said that Modi’s attitude at this time, more than anything else,is dispeasing them. He has expressed no regret and has shown no compassion to thousands dying everyday due to COVID-19.

Here are some of these tweets:

Many were too gory to post. For a party that has come to power by social media investment and branding, this must come as an eye opener that it must perform now.