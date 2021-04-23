High-Endurance Screw Terminal Aluminum Capacitor available from New Yorker Electronics

The United Chemi-Con U37X provides capacitance ranges of 1,200 to 18,000µF and voltage ranges from 350 to 500VDC. It has a rated lifetime of 15,000 hours at 85°C with rated ripple current applied. The category temperature range is 40°C to 85°C. Its leakage current is 0.02CV(µA) or 5mA, whichever is smaller, after five minutes at 25°C, with a standard capacitance tolerance of -20-percent. The nominal case size is a diameter of 50mm (2.000in) to 89mm (3.500in) with length options of 92mm (3.625in) to 219mm (8.625in), all available through New Yorker Electronics.

Screw connection types are ideal for inverter and speed controller applications where high ripple currents can occur. The U37X has an endurance rating of 15,000 hours at +85° with the rated ripple current applied but according to UCC, useful life can exceed 175,000 hours at +40°C and 2.1 times the ripple current. Voltage ranges from 6.3 volts to 700 volts make serial capacitor arrangements obsolete.

The full line of UCC U37 screw connection types offer very high capacities in the range of over 2uF at ambient temperatures up to +105°C. This enables high operating temperatures without any loss of the specified service life. These capacitors are also available in a variety of high-current terminals in both English and Metric threads. Mounting options include a three-footed clamp or bottom threaded stud and custom designs are available.

Features & Benefits:



 Large Can



 Screw Terminals



 RoHS Compliant



 15,000 Hours Lifetime at 85°C



 Up to 175,000 Hours Useful Life

Applications:



 Inverter and Speed Controllers



 UPS devices



 Servo Press machines

United Chemi-Con was established in the United States in 1970. The company is the largest manufacturer and supplier of aluminum electrolytic capacitors in North America, with more than 8,000 unique products available. New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of United Chemi-Con and carries its full line of Capacitors, radial lead, SMD and snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitors, as well as electric double layer capacitors.

About New Yorker Electronics



New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).

###