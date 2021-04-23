SAN DIEGO, CA, April 23, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Digital marketing contains a lot of moving parts, and many people disagree about which part is the most important. Despite this disagreement, no one disagrees about the importance of digital marketing today. In fact, it’s impossible to stay relevant in today’s market without knowing the key digital marketing trends.

Ryan McAweeney, a leading marketing expert, knows a lot about how the digital marketing world has transformed since its beginnings. Today, he continues to study how the trends are evolving to help other digital marketers make the most of their digital content and marketing trends. Knowing top trends can help your web page stand out amongst the others.

No-Click Searches

One trend Ryan McAweeney recommends studying is no-click searches. No-click searches are more important than ever. Whenever a user types a question into Google, they can sometimes find the answer to their question at the top of the result page.

These answers are called position zero in search engines since they are displayed at the top of the results in a way that does not require the user to click on the site specifically.

What no-click searches mean for regular business owners is that your site might be getting lower traffic due to the increase in no-click searches. In order to make your web page stand out, you should aim to be imposition zero, but write the paragraph in a way so that it encourages the reader to click for more information.

Local SEO

Something else that is an ongoing trend for this year is local SEO. Local SEO allows your local business to be defined geographically. In other words, customers searching for businesses “near me” can more easily find your site. It’s essential for local businesses to incorporate local SEO into their web page, or else they may not be found by local customers near them.

Voice Search

The last digital marketing trend Ryan McAweeney recommends looking at is voice search. In the era of Alexa, Siri, and other voice assistants, voice search is something that cannot be neglected. For digital marketing, this means you need to phrase your content in a way that is suitable for both type searches and voice searches.

What many people do not realize is that how we phrase things verbally is very different from how we phrase things when we are typing.

For example, say you are looking for the best Indian restaurant near you. Whenever you type the query, you will likely type something like, “Indian restaurants near me.” For voice search, you will likely phrase it, “What is the best Indian restaurant near me?” Although this different structure may seem subtle, it poses a lot of difference in the digital marketing realm.

As you can see, digital marketing has changed dramatically over the last year and continues to develop throughout the rest of 2021. You can master contemporary digital marketing with the help of Ryan McAweeney. Whether you need help with local SEO or any other digital marketing trends of today, McAweeney offers professional expertise that can help you accomplish your goals.