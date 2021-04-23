US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Highly Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Died from Mesothelioma Before the Compensation Process Could Begin

WASHINGTON, DC, April 23, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, “If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who just died from what turned out to be mesothelioma-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get the financial compensation process started. Because of the Coronavirus 2020 might turn out to be the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in two decades-not because there were fewer people with mesothelioma-but because many of them were misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have very similar symptoms. Mesothelioma is caused by asbestos exposure and it frequently takes decades to develop. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is 72 years old. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate is appealing to a family in this extremely difficult situation to make a list of the following items for attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure they get properly compensated.







* In the instance of a Navy Veteran who just passed away from mesothelioma does the family have a copy of the Veteran’s DD-214 discharge papers?

* Does the family have any specific information related to how, where and when their loved one might have been exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work?



* Does the family have the name or names of shipmates or coworkers who might have witnessed their loved one’s exposure to asbestos? An eyewitness account of someone’s asbestos exposure might be incredibly important for a mesothelioma compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always more than happy to explain at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/