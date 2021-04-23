Health Extension Introduces Peel Top Cups For Puppies And Small Breeds

NEW YORK, NY, April 23, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The “meat first” pate recipes are created with whole food ingredients like real chicken, turkey, whole fruits and vegetables, as well as natural ingredients such as pure coconut oil to help support optimal health. These 3.5oz peel top cups come in a variety pack of 12, with six chicken and six turkey, available in both Small-Breed and Puppy.

“Puppy and small-breed recipes are such an important part of our dry line,” said Brad Gruber, President of Health Extension, “so we’re excited to launch a wet product to complement them. The Little Cups are a convenient stand-alone meal or a perfect addition to mix in with kibble.”

Like all Health Extension products, Little Cups do not contain any GMO ingredients, wheat, corn, soy or artificial preservatives.

The suggested retail price for each cup is $1.99. Retailers interested in this enticing new line are invited to contact their Health Extension distributor or call 800-992-9738.

About Health Extension® Pet Care

A family-owned, third generation company also has SnugArooz and newly acquired Ancestry brand under its umbrella. Health Extension crafts natural food and treats pet parents can feel great about feeding their best friend and is now proud to launch their new “Super Bites”, expected to be a prized category winner. Every Health Extension recipe is made with the finest ingredients to keep pets healthy and happy. The brand has been turning heads with recent awards, including an Industry All-Star Recognition from Pet Business magazine, an Editors’ Choice Award from Pet Product News and a Graphic Design USA American Package Design Award. They are also a proud member of the Pet Industry Sustainability Coalition and working towards sustainable business solutions. For more information, please visit www.HealthExtension.com.