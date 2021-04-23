“The Guide to Passive Income” is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 04/23/2021)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Andrew Lanoies new book, The Guide to Passive Income: How Affluent Investors Build Generational Wealth. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store until April 23th.

In an unprecedented time in the world, millions of people are realizing they can no longer count on just their 9-5 job or one stream of income. These pages contain the exact strategies Andrew Lanoie used to retire from the rat race in his 30s. And he will teach you 11 of the best income-generating assets available today. What Andrew is talking about is truly passive income. The kind you can quite literally make in your sleep. The kind that trickles into your account each month or each quarter regardless of whether or not you even get out of bed. Its only by generating this kind of income that you can achieve the type of financial freedom and wealth to enjoy life on your terms. With enough passive income, you can stop living a life of worry and start living one filled with abundance, confidence, and tranquility.

The Guide to Passive Income by Andrew Lanoie is free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (04/19/2021 – 04/23/2021) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091CXSRTP

The Guide to Passive Income has a 5-star rating on Amazon.com. Heres what some people are saying:

This book covered a topic that I am passionate about and had plenty of nuggets that will stay with me for years! It was an easy read, written well, consise and to the point. I highly recommend it to others who are trying to get out of the rat race, or who are wondering what else is pslossible with their life! – Pete S.

Super easy read of useful information that anyone can decipher and utilizing their own life, thats what I look for when I look at these type of books is making it as easy as possible to understand and use it as an application in your life  – Timothy R.

About the Author:

Formerly a Talent Agent at William Morris for 16 years, he represented some of the worlds biggest celebrities, including Tim Allen, Sheryl Crow, Barry Manilow, and Peter Frampton. In 2009, Andrew began investing in single-family residences and acquired over 100 properties in less than 4 years.

During this time-frame, he discovered the massive demand for affordable housing in America and chose to leave the agency and focus full-time on real estate investing. After a few initial investments in manufactured housing and Mobile Home Parks, Andrew realized the opportunity for a powerful and positive disruption in the market by providing the dignity of a free-standing home with the affordability of manufactured housingand hence the creation of Park Place Communities.

In less than 6 years, Andrew and team have closed on 35 manufactured housing communities in 12 states, with close to 2,500 lots, quickly making Park Place Communities a Top 100 Owner / Operator in the U.S. With his sights set firmly on becoming a national Top 10 owner and operator, Andrew will continue to lead the vision and focus on the growth of PPC through strategic partnerships, scaling the companies, and investor relations.