Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Vietnam Combat Memoir

In My Boots and Through My Eyes: A Year of Combat in Vietnam, a new book by John C. Berkhoudt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Author John C. Berkhoudt spent one year in combat as a first lieutenant infantry platoon leader in Vietnam. In My Boots and Through My Eyes is a collection of poetry, short stories, and ponderings during enlistment, training, combat, and home. This insightful work portrays a raw view of life in the jungles of Vietnam during the war. From the horrors to the small moments of joy, Berkhoudt’s journey is expressed with passion and reflectiveness that anyone could learn a thing or two from.

John C. Berkhoudt was born and raised in western New York and has two sons. He moved to North Carolina in 2004 and married his first “girlfriend” whom he met at age three. After returning from Vietnam, Berkhoudt resumed teaching junior high school. He later did his master’s work at Cornell’s Industrial Labor Relations school and has taught Labor Relations in their extension program. He worked as a Labor Relations Specialist for NYSUT (New York State United Teachers) for over thirty years.

In his spare time, Berkhoudt enjoys reading, writing, friendships, and thinking.

In My Boots and Through My Eyes: A Year of Combat in Vietnam is a 188-page hardcover with a retail price of $43.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3744-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/in-my-boots-and-through-my-eyes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/in-my-boots-and-through-my-eyes-a-year-of-combat-in-vietnam/.