Kirkland, WA Author Publishes Travel Memoir

The title of this book says it all: from a trip to Europe in 1968 to the Canadian Rockies in recent travels, and exotic locations all over the globe in between, English teacher and world traveler Douglas Simpson recounts his decades of adventures in this personal memoir. As you see each location through his eyes, follow along on his life’s journey as well, including the joys of having a daughter and grandchildren, the sorrow of losing loved ones, and the contentment of finding love again.

Douglas Simpson is a retired high school English and journalism teacher from the state of Washington. He received degrees from Western Washington University and the University of Washington. He is an avid reader, enjoys the theater, concert music (primarily symphonic) and sports, especially baseball, football and basketball. And, of course, he loves to travel, experiencing the beauty of nature and cultural sites. He has one daughter, a successful gymnastics coach, and two granddaughters. After his first wife passed away, he remarried to Marilyn Grindley in 2008, a fellow educator and Western grad. He was active in Western’s Alumni Association, one year as president, and was active in the Issaquah Alps Trails Club, four years as president and over 15 years as newsletter editor. At one time he was also owner of a used book store.

A Lifetime of Travels: A Memoir of 60 Years of Experiences is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4054-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.