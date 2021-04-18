Baby K’tan, LLC Launches New Shopify Website Featuring Many Enhancements

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – April 15, 2021 – PRLog — Coming on the heels of an interesting 2020, Baby K’tan is kicking off 2021 with a total overhaul of their website, functioning as both an educational site for parents and educators but also as an enhanced online shopping platform. The user experience will be smooth and seamless for all visitors looking for the perfect fit, size and style Baby Carrier and diaper bag.

The new Baby K’tan Shopify Powered site features a variety of enhanced upgrades such as:

An easy to navigate robust shopping experience

One click checkout with any of your favorite payment methods

Microfinancing via Sezzle Quadpay

Easy access to our sizing tool

Enhanced Mobile shopping­­

The new website highlights the brand’s updated style, while complimenting the original Baby K’tan feel that caretakers everywhere have known and loved for almost 20 years. The primary objective in redesigning the website was to create a smooth, user-centric and responsive experience across all platforms. The biggest and most exciting update for the company is the enhanced mobile shopping experience. Baby K’tan understands the importance of making shopping on your phone seamless and wants to be sure the experience is positive and successful.

In addition to a smoother user experience, the new website features more robust sizing tips & guidance to streamline selecting a baby carrier. The Baby K’tan Baby Carrier is sized to fit like an article of clothing to eliminate the need for any straps, buckles or hardware. When you have the correct carrier size, it will fit like a personal article of clothing – much like your favorite t-shirt.

Customers and educators can also read and download instructions, view video tutorials for each wearing position, see customer reviews and check out any other Baby K’tan offerings & news. The new website also features a live stream of Instagram on the home page and anyone can be featured just by tagging @babyktan!

“Building the new site was no easy task,” Bryant Figueroa, Vice President of Marketing at Baby K’tan. “Seeing the response from customers, however, makes every drop of sweat worth it. We know our customers are looking for ways to make their lives easier and we hope ordering their Baby K’tan is as easy as it will be to snuggle with their little ones.”

Baby K’tan continues to offer stylish diaper bags and backpacks. The merging of trends and function makes these bags a must have for new moms and dad. The new Shopify site will also offer microfinancing via Sezzle Quadpay to help ease the pressure of payment in full. Explore the new site at https://babyktan.com/ .

About Baby K’tan

Baby K’tan, LLC

is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K’tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K’tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K’tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K’tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K’tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.