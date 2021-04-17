Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Advises Daryl Flood Relocation and Logistics in Acquisition by Suddath

Download Full Size Image”>

Los Angeles, CA – April 13, 2021- Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW), a leading international middle-market mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, announces completion of its 77th transaction in the transportation and logistics industry. CFA represented Daryl Flood Inc. (DFI) in its sale to Suddath, combining two of the most well-known and respected relocation and logistics companies in the industry.

Daryl Flood Inc. is an award-winning logistics and relocation company founded by the company’s namesake, Daryl Flood, in 1982. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Daryl Flood provides worldwide logistics, transportation, and relocation services to corporate, retail and residential clients.

Suddath Companies, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida has been providing relocation and logistics services to a global customer base for over 100 years.

Transaction Information



Effective March 31, 2021 Suddath Companies acquired the operations of Daryl Flood Relocation and Logistics in a private transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Terry Fick and Brad Purifoy of Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Dallas office provided exclusive investment banking representation to DFI. When asked about the transaction, Mr. Fick commented, “DFI’s Home Delivery and Last Mile logistics operation adds a new dimension to Suddath, and the combination of two major relocation brands offer tremendous customer and operational synergies.”

About Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide



Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide, a leading international middle-market investment banking firm with 19 offices in the US, 16 in Europe, plus offices in India and Mexico, has been providing middle-market companies with a wide range of merger and acquisition advisory services and access to capital resources for over 65 years. More information regarding Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide and its services is available at www.cfaw.com.