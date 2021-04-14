Inspira Enterprise Recognized in 2021 Splunk Regional Partner Awards

Inspira Enterprise, leading global end to end IT solution provider, today announced that it has received the 2021 APAC Rookie Partner of the Year Award for exceptional performance in the Asia-Pacific region and commitment to Splunk’s Partner+ Program. The 2021 APAC Rookie Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who in their first year as a Splunk partner, rose quickly through the partner tiers and Partner+ requirements, as well as overachieved on sales and certifications in the region. For more information on Splunk’s Partner+ Program, visit the Splunk website.

Chetan Jain, Director, Inspira said, “We would like to thank Splunk for the recognition. We are delighted as this recognition comes as a testimony of Inspira’s leadership in the APAC region to deliver services on Data Analytics (to a whole lot of things) that empower customers to thrive in their Data-enabled Digital transformation journey. Our recent investment in Smartcirqls Infotech’s Splunk Business has proved to be very fruitful for our overall business. The tool has enhanced Inspira’s ability to provide analytics for various business requirements, like Fraud & Operational Analytics for BFSI, Operational Analytics for Manufacturing in Oil & Gas, Power; Integrated IT Operations, Security Operations monitoring across multiple uses, especially cloud infrastructure.”

“Congratulations to Inspira Enterprise for being named the 2021 Rookie Partner of the Year in APAC region,” said Bill Hustad, VP, Global GTM Partners, Splunk. “The 2021 Regional Partner Awards highlight outstanding partners like Inspira Enterprise that deliver successful business outcomes, as well as help our APAC customers leverage Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform to drive value and unlock insights. Additionally, Inspira Enterprise shares our commitment of prioritizing customer success.”

The Splunk Partner Awards recognize partners of the Splunk ecosystem for industry-leading business practices and dedication to constant collaboration. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.

About Inspira Enterprise:

Started in 2009, Inspira Enterprise is a leading digital transformation organization which acts as a one-stop solution for all your IT & Enterprise need. Its path-breaking technologies and years of experience make it a market leader in the Cybersecurity consultancy space. Apart from that, Inspira is an expert in Networking & Data Center with dedicated next-gen digital transformation which includes Blockchain, Big Data & Analytics, and Cloud Computing technologies & Managed Services. Inspira’s offerings surround everything from, Cloud Consultancy, implementation, and migration from certified professional, IT Implementation, Support & Managed Services, Software Upgrade and Updates. Headquartered in Mumbai, Inspira has satellite offices across the country, with business expanded to Singapore, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kenya, Ethiopia & the USA.

https://www.inspiraenterprise.com/