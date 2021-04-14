Trails of Iraq Baathists Found in Jordan’s Latest Events

Sarah Idan, the 2017 Miss Universe Iraq of controversial connection to Israel was present upon signing of the Kushner-UAE Abraham Accords. Her presence had no official capacity, yet, was of monitoring nature. Idan has strong ties to Shaposhnik, the Mossad agent who contacted BBA wife of Prince Hamzah of Jordan to offer evacuation.

Right before the failed attempt of coup d’état in Jordan, Mustafa Al Kadhimi, the Iraqi British current PM of Iraq, was seen warming up with UAE’s MBZ. The canoodling was preceded by releasing a few hit songs for Iraq through the infamous singer Hussein Al Jasmi and the launching of MBC Iraq, a Saudi channel targeting Iranian masses on one hand and Iraqis on the other.

Iraq and the UAE’s sudden friendly relationship seemed to move too fast even for the UAE who jumped into Israel’s lap in the blink of an eye. Finding it very tempting to get caught in the spider web, Mustafa Al Kadhimi appeared a cloned Khalifa Haftar. The plan, however, was expanding across the borders of Jordan.

Though maintaining visible diplomatic ties, the King of Jordan is not exactly acceptable to the UAE. Reason being his vehement character, which makes him unpredictable at some point. The ruling family of Jordan is inadequately obedient to process the plan of MBZ.

Abd Al Nasr Al Janabi, a cleric and a leading supporter of the armed uprising in Iraq expected what he referred to as “a new dawn” back in the day. Al Janabi was accused by Maliki of kidnapping and killing dozens of innocent Iraqis when he headed the “Front for Jihad, Liberation and Natioanal Salvation in Iraq”. The Islamic Army founded by Ahmad Dabash, an insurgent leader, and founder of the Islamic Army, opposed the partition of Iraq on sectarian grounds. The agenda was widely accepted by Jordanian auspices in 2007.

Sheikh QO, a tribal leader known for his advocacy to the Islamic State and Al Qaeda, and Sheikh F. Al-Shawoosh, spokesman for the insurgent council were extreme in their quest to overcome the Iraqi regime post the US invasion of Iraq.

Former army officers of Baath party went as far as saying they shared Al Qaeda common military goals, an observation repeated by Abdul Samed Al Ghurairi who was present at the meeting held in Jordan over a decade back, forming the nucleus of steady pacing events through his affiliates.

Saad Al Janabi is known to be a man of multiple loyalties. To Saddam Hussein, he was a source of information until 2003. In 2002, however, he was a source of information to the CIA on Baghdad, Jordan, the West Bank and Lebanon. Saad Al Janabi was often referred to by the CIA as a good Sunni among the title- distributing battalion.

Whitley Bruner, the former agent of the CIA who handled Al Janabi and processed the information he provided, conveniently recruited Mohammad Dahlan up until 1997 and continued his cultivation off service to date. Using Al Janabi Group for Iraq and Jordan, Dahlan for the UAE and Kanan and Agha for Lebanon, Bruner received periodical reports on sensitive country information especially for those in power.

Al-Janabi, head of a group named after him, expanded across different sectors. Energy, construction, hospitality, real estate, media, general trading, banking and investment, you name it. His Jordanian affiliates are as many as his businesses and the information he obtains to pass on is naturally diverse.

Though taking a young Iraqi wife, Al Janabi entertains himself with a number of women through Jordanian locals. NSM his hospitable whoremonger assistant spared no occasion to openly brag about his souteneur skills, treating Al Janabi for escorts in Lebanon and Dubai. Conveniently, among entertainers of one occasion in Dubai was Idan. The other Al Janabi did not mind a joint entertainment himself to take a break from Al Qaeda advocacy.

Al Janabi Republican Group failed to win seats in the National Assembly but was promised another seat in a new Jordanian monarchy. Reported by Daifallah, Saad Al Janabi uses his residence in the UAE to hold meetings of his own, involving Dahlan and Bateekhi, the former Head of Intelligence in Jordan, closely tied to Queen Nour, mother of Prince Hamza.

Jay Garner, engineer of the Iraq post war reconstruction efforts and Whitely Bruner, the former CIA officer in the Middle East, have both served as advisers to Al Janabi, who held several meetings with one of them at least in Amman, Jordan.

Al Janabi was involved in corrupt business dealings with some members of Saddam’s regime and extended it to Jordan. The Kamel brothers and Al Majid exploited the government owned Somar cigarette company for exclusive selling and distribution rights to Al Janabi who became the “Cigarette King” and the deal made him extremely rich. No other cigarette brand was allowed in Iraq except in the black market.

Corruption of the tobacco business erupted in Jordan around a year ago only to be hushed on grounds of involving high profile officials and UAE connection. The UAE company ILT was directly involved in the corrupt business in Jordan, however, went unaccountable.

Al Janabi generosity in Jordan is unprecedented, so is it in the West Bank giving way for Yaser Abbas to make a few million dollars over a container specially delivered to him. His generosity is met with equal generous funnelling of information, most of which serves to undermine the stability of the one most stable country in the Middle East.