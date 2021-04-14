This summer, ‘Wear What Matters’

Madame’s new collection “Eco-Aware” resonates with sustainability and environment awareness. This specially curated collection allows customers to choose clothing responsibly through sustainable and ethical products. The special Eco-Aware collection represents reproducibility through recycled fabrics, organic cotton and reducing waste to a minimum. Apart from this, the collection is also designed prioritizing comfort and style along with beauty in simplicity, this collection illustrates smart casuals that are perfect for those mid-summer days.

Akhil Jain, Executive Director, Madame says, “Ethical and sustainable fashion is an approach towards sourcing, manufacturing and designing clothes which maximizes the benefits to the industry and society at large, at the same time minimizes the impacts on the environment. Madame supports clothing range designed with innovations that can go a long way in creating a framework that protects the system responsibly, without compromising on the design and fashion element.” With Linens making a statement, Eco-Aware collection meets the day head-on in sun-drenched hues with designs that depict the relaxed city elegance in the sweltering heat. This collection allows customers to customise their looks and make an exclusive statement for any occasion. The Eco-Aware collection offers wide range of floral dresses, tops, jackets, jumpsuit and pants which is suitable for any woman’s wardrobe.

Akhil also added, “For us ‘Sustainable fashion’ is a living philosophy and we are moving towards fully environmentally-friendly fashion. We are committed to providing environmentally responsible fashion and spreading awareness by constantly looking for ways to redefine fashion by creating sustainable and ethical products. Our long-term sustainability goal is to move towards becoming a 100% eco-friendly organization. We also plan to reduce the carbon footprint by at least 80% and become a carbon-negative company by 2030.”

Price range: ₹1699- ₹2999

About Madame

Madame, a women’s fashion brand of western wear was launched in 1993. It caters to a wide range of apparel, handbags, footwear, and accessories for women. The brand provides fast fashion in-trend merchandise, casual wear, and party wear. In-Line with its global image, currently, Madame has 150+ exclusive stores in metros, Tier I & Tier-II cities. Ever since the start of its first store in 2002, the brand has briskly grown across India the brand is available in over 500+ retail outlets across the country. The brand is vended through online markets including Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart and Amazon, and its own online store, Glamly.com.