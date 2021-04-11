Network Control Named Finalist for Prestigious AOTMP® Telecom IT Vendor of the Year

Download Full Size Image”>

Network Control, a pioneer and leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced that it has been named a finalist for the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals (AOTMP) Telecom IT Vendor of the Year award.

“We are honored to be named a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Mark Hearn, President and CEO of Network Control. “As one of the founders of the Telecom Expense Management industry we work tirelessly to provide the best results for our clients across the full range of technologies that make up their communications network ecosystems. We’re proud of how we have led the industry, but more important is how we have consistently provided value for our customers.”

Timothy Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, “It is an honor to recognize the most talented people and companies in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry. AOTMP® is excited to highlight success stories that exemplify the most extraordinary professional and team achievements of the past year.”

This honor, one of 12 to be announced on April 22, 2021 at the AOTMP Engage virtual event, recognizes innovation and excellence in the telecom, mobility and technology ecosystem.

About Network Control

Since 1998, Network Control has been a recognized leader for its US-based managed services that enable businesses to reduce and better control their voice, data, conferencing and wireless costs while improving their overall communications infrastructure. Companies have seen a six-month payback and typical ROI of 250-400% under the Network Control business model. The company has also pioneered Global TEM, a next generation services model that reflects the increased complexities of communications and its merger into the broader corporate IT infrastructure for companies with international footprints. More information can be found at www.network-control.com