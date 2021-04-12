Traverse Bay Farms Releases Free Downloadable Spring Recipe Cookbook

Spring has Sprung…The warm weather of spring is greeted with a big welcome in Northern Michigan. Thanks to Traverse Bay Farms, you now have enjoy dozens of spring recipes for every meal of the day. These spring recipes are included in a free downloadable recipe cookbook and a great way to enjoy the light flavors of spring.

Check out just a few of the tart cherry recipes you can make fast and are great tasting:

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

Cherry Juice Spring Drink – With Cherry Juice Concentrate

Spaghetti with Lemon and Asparagus

White Bean Stew

Shrimp Scampi

Special Spring Pizza

Lamb and Yogurt Pasta

Roasted Chicken with Peas

And many more…

Traverse Bay Farms has also created step-by-step videos to a number of these cherry recipes, too.

According the Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms “Spring is always a welcome season after a long and cold winter. The recipes in this one-of-a-kind book reflects the crisp, vibrant and light feeling of spring. The ingredients include peas, lamb, chicken, yogurt, shrimp and asparagus just to name a few. Our goal in this free downloadable cookbook is to bring the enjoyment of spring in every bite. We’ve created some great step-by-step video tutorials, too.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “These recipes are simple, fun and easy to make. We’ve include recipes readers can enjoy with every meal of the day. We’ve also included recipes with cherry juice as an ingredient, too.”

Traverse Bay Farms is a health and wellness company with retail stores in Downtown Elk Rapids and Bellaire and offers a complete line of awarding winning fruit salsas, fruit BBQ sauces, dried fruit and super fruit products. The super fruit products include tart cherry juice concentrate, tart cherry capsules and more. The company offers free shipping on all of their products.

Traverse Bay Farms has won 30+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. They are the #1 nationally award winning super fruit company in America.

Contact Information:

Andy LaPointe



Fruit Advantage / Traverse Bay Farms



7053 M-88 South Bellaire, MI 49615



1-877-746-7477 – Toll free



1-231-533-8788 – Direct Dial

www.TraverseBayFarms.com



www.FruitAdvantage.com

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 26+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbeque, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.