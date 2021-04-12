DMAX Foundations 2021 Educational Event – Racism and Mental Health: Conversations That Matter

On college campuses, systemic racism creates barriers and disparity for students of color and causes increased mental health concerns. According to Dr. David Williams, Chair of Harvard’s Department of Social and Behavioral Science, students of color experience “high levels of fear, high levels of threat, high levels of hopelessness, low perceived economic opportunity… and uncertainty about the future,” factors which he named “a recipe for mental health challenges”.

In this light, DMAX Foundation created “Racism and Mental Health: Conversations That Matter” as its seventh annual Educational Event. This event will look at the impact of racism on mental health, particularly for young people and from the point of view of those that experience racism and those that perpetrate it, sometimes unknowingly.

Event Date: April 22, 2021



Event Time: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm EDT

The event will include:

Keynote Speaker – Jioni Lewis

Dr. Lewis will conduct an interactive session that addresses overt and subtle (micro-aggressive) forms of racism, and talk about the.impact of racism and racial microaggressions on people of color, with a focus on students of color. Her presentation will also address how students of color can cope with racism and engage in radical healing.

Guest Speaker – Sumun Pendakur

Inside Out: The Impact of Internalized and Externalized Racism, an interactive session.

The mental health tax paid by those who experience racism and systemic injustice is well-documented. But did you know that perpetuating racism and other isms comes with a cost, too? This interactive talk will dive into the role and psychological impact of racism – on those who perpetrate it and on those who internalize it.

About DMAX Foundation

DMAX Foundation’s mission is to create conversations that matter to strengthen mental health and emotional well-being for young people. The Foundation is creating DMAX Clubs on college campuses for students to get together and talk about how they are doing, how their friends are doing and how they can help each other.