Blue Vigil Announces RS1000 Tether Now Supports DJI M300 For Unlimited Flight Time

HERNDON, VA, April 09, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Blue Vigil is introducing a new air module that will enable the DJI M300 aircraft to be powered by Blue Vigil’s RS1000 tether. The company announced its planned support for the M300 during the AVUSI show in October 2020. The company’s Drone Power Tether System enables a drone operator to keep their aircraft in hover for unlimited flight durations. The RS1000 comes in both 150ft and 300ft reactive tether lengths to enable a wide-range of tether use cases.

The original design called for the creation of a higher powered base unit but design breakthroughs allowed Blue Vigil to support the M300 with its current RS1000 models. As such, agencies that already have a Blue Vigil system only need to invest in an air module for the M300. It also enables Blue Vigil to offer the best tether value in the market for agencies that need to acquire a complete tether solution.

“The M300 will become the new standard for enterprise-class drones for state and local agencies,” says Barry Moore, retired law enforcement officer and current public safety UAS consultant, “Blue Vigil allows agencies to add a very robust tether to their fleet at a cost that fits easily with most departmental budgets.” Blue Vigil CEO Rob Schumann adds, “We are excited to create an air module that is compatible with our existing tether unit that has proven a reliable investment for 100s of agencies in the US.”

The Blue Vigil system is used by customers on six continents for a wide range of applications. It is made in the USA. The tether system is designed to allow for quick and easy set up with the customer’s commercially available, off-the-shelf drone. The drone can remain aloft as long as power is conveyed through the tether. The power source can be a generator, household current, battery or vehicle inverter. The drone can be quickly and easily detached from the tether to enable unrestricted flight with the same aircraft.

Additional information is available at www.bluevigil.com.

With offices in Harrisonburg and Reston, Virginia, Blue Vigil provides tethered power systems for commercial drones.