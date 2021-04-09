Mark A. Stoler, Ph.D., Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

BURLINGTON, VT, April 09, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Mark A. Stoler with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Stoler celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

An educated and qualified individual in his profession, Dr. Stoler received a Bachelor of Arts from the City College of New York in 1966. Shortly thereafter, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned a Master of Arts in 1967 and a Doctor of Philosophy in 1971. Commencing his career as a lecturer with the history department at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1968 to 1969, he then served as an instructor, assistant professor, associate professor, and finally as full professor of history with the University of Vermont in Burlington between 1970 and 2007. Dr. Stoler has contributed as a professor emeritus of history with the aforementioned university since 2007.

Alongside his primary endeavors, Dr. Stoler had dedicated his time as a visiting professor for various institutions such as Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia; Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts; the United States Army Military History Institute in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. Additionally, he has lent his expertise as a visiting professor with the University of Haifa in Israel and the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. An accomplished author, his written works include “Allies in War,” “Allies and Adversaries,” “George C. Marshall” and “The Politics of the Second Front.” Dr. Stoler also co-edited and co-authored the publications, “Debating Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Foreign Policies,” “Major Problems in the History of World War II,” “The Papers of George Catlett Marshall,” Volumes 6 and 7, “The United States in World War II,” and “Explorations in American History.”

In light of his achievements, Dr. Stoler has been presented with numerous honors and accolades including the Kroepsch-Maurice Excellence in Teaching Award, the Dean’s Lecture Award, the Kidder Outstanding Faculty Award, and the University Scholar Award from the University of Vermont. He has also received the Distinguished Book Award from the Society for Military History, as well as the Civilian Service Award and the Commander’s Public Service Award from the United States Army. Volume 6 of “The Papers of George Catlett Marshall” received the Link-Kuehl Prize for Documentary Editing from the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations and the Lyman H. Butterfield Award from the Association for Documentary Editing. He was also awarded a grant from the Fulbright Foundation between 1984 and 1985. To remain aware of changes in his field, he maintains an affiliation with several professional organizations such as the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations, where he also served as president, the National World War II Museum, the Society for Military History, the American Historical Association, the Vermont Historical Society and the Organization of American Historians.

