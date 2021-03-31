Young Author From Houston, TX Publishes Debut Poetry Book

Flowers on Jupiter, a new book by V.N. Lou, has been released by RoseDog Books.

About the Book



This is a collection of poems inspired by many different topics. If you enjoy reading about the things in life that are divinely inspired by anything and everything you will enjoy this book. Flowers on Jupiter tackles emotionally charged subjects like weight, age and love. This book is for any age. This is a book to have in your library to refer to it when you need inspiration.

Flowers on Jupiter is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4195-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.