Retired PA Teacher Marveta Clark Writes Inspiring New Children’s Book

Halloween Colors, a new book by Marveta Y. Clark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

About the Book



“Halloween Colors tells the story of an eight-year-old African American who discovers she is ‘colored’ from her white best friend during a Halloween party, a time that should be fun. Her friend Iris does not realize how hurtful this is to her and now she must face some difficult truths about the world we live in.

This important book for children of all ages and skin colors seeks as a way for parents to begin the long-overdue discussion of race to our children and seeks to explain how hurtful words can be when talking to people of different races. Parents are encouraged to use Halloween Colors as the prompt for this discussion and to provide a new generation with more insight and empathy than those of the past.”

This book encourages learning and open discussing in budding readers. Then when the story is over, there are blank pages in the back of the book for readers to express themselves creatively through journaling or drawing.

About the Author



Marveta Y. Clark is a gifted teacher and has taught elementary school for thirty-seven years and Sunday school since 2003. She was a mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization from 2017 to 2019 and continues to mentor her little sister. From 1998 to present, she has worked for QVC as a guest coordinator, sales associate, and the only African American tour guide. She is also a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Her family consists of one older sister and one younger sister and brother, five nephews, and ten grandnieces and grandnephews. Having never married, she considers her students to be her children. Clark has always enjoyed writing and telling stories and is excited to share this first published work with the world.

Halloween Colors is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7120-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.