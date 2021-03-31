Kridovia has Introduced White Westinghouse Dehumidifier with Hepa Filter in India

Kolkata, India, 31st March, 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Kridovia, a well-known brand that provides smart home and kitchen appliances, is now all set to grow with some new efficient and effective goodies. Kridovia Appliances is considered to be the best platform to buy smart home and kitchen appliances from international brands. It is one of the leading e-commerce businesses in home and kitchen appliances and provides the best services as per the type of households. The idea behind the Kridovia is to save the time and efforts of people in the daily household chores. The brand was established in 2016 and since then serving people with its quality and effective services.

As the summers and monsoons are arriving, so does the humidity and that sweaty environment. This time Kridovia has recently introduced the White Westinghouse dehumidifier with Hepa Filter. In the thriving summer season, it is important to have a dehumidifier in the home. Now, if you are wondering what can a dehumidifier do, then there are lots of things you should know about it. A dehumidifier helps to remove access humidity from the surrounding air and provides fresh air to breathe. Not only that, it is a very useful and effective device for people who are suffering from asthma or any other breathing problems. By using a dehumidifier, one can also control the mold growth and damp smell in the house. The newly introduced dehumidifier comes up with Hepa Filter and ionizer. It is of White Westinghouse brand which is a trusted American Brand since 1917. The dehumidifier is 40 Litres and comes up with many exciting features. Some of the best features of the dehumidifier are the Power Controls, Micro Controllers, and it has also Touch Controls. The dehumidifier also has automatic humidistat control and frost control i.e. one doesn’t need to worry about changing the settings again and again. One doesn’t need to check the water tank to be full as it has a full water tank warning signal and continuous drainage option. The White Westinghouse dehumidifier has easier mobility with convenient wheels that means one can move it from one room to another without any difficulty. Not only that, but the dehumidifier also plays the role of air-purifier and dryer and thus emits extra effort and time. In rainy season, it is hard to dry clothes and it takes more time to dry it. Here the dryer function of the dehumidifier comes to the rescue. One can dry clothes with the use of dehumidifier in just 1 hour without any worries. Mr. Rikesh, the founder of Kridovia said,” It’s almost summers and it is the high time when the humidity level in the air increases and people face many breathing problems. The dehumidifier with Hepa filter will help in the decrement of humidity level in the surroundings and provide fresher air to breathe. I believe that the dehumidifier will help people to fight the torturous summers. It is a 3 in 1 dehumidifier which also acts as an air-purifier and dryer and saves the time and efforts of the user. Not only that, the other exciting features of the dehumidifier will let the consumers use it without any hassle.”

Kridovia Appliances firmly believe to make life easier and thus provides the best quality appliances of international brands. They constantly believe to grow and introduce new appliances from time to time. Kridovia Appliances also ensure the quality of the product and the White Westinghouse dehumidifier with Hepa Filter is believed to be the best choice for every individual.