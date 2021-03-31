New Minority-Owned Streaming Channel Spotlights Content by Minorities

ATLANTA – March 29, 2021 – PRLog — The launch of What’s Your Super Power Tv Channel (WYSP TV) premieres next month on Exposure TV Network. Monday, April 5, 2021, WYSP Tv Channel makes its debut on the minority-owned streaming network Exposure TV Network. WYSP Tv Channel provides opportunities for brand exposure and expansion, creative outlets and content, motivation, and inspiration through this platform.

WYSP TV is a streaming channel that highlights minority content creators, entrepreneurs, and pioneers’ greatness. Owned by entrepreneur and author Nadia Francois, the network aims to educate and empower its viewers, exposing them to new things and new ways of thinking.

“When I was first presented with the opportunity to own a channel, I wasn’t sure about it,” says Francois. “However, I prayed on it and realized that it was an opportunity not only for myself but also for so many others who would like a chance to be on tv. So I decided to take it and give it my all.”

CEO, Nadia Francois is no stranger to business opportunities that open a path for herself and other members of the community to excel. The Louisiana native began her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 19 and has used her experiences and knowledge to help other business owners start and grow their ventures. Last year this trailblazer stepped out on faith and became the channel owner of What’s Your Super Power Tv (WYSP), which also houses her talk-show by the same title on Exposure TV Network. The season is graced with some fantastic female overcomers, including guests Asante’ McGee of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, body positivity model and plus-size influencer Chenese Lewis, public relations specialist and philanthropist Dr. Catrina Pullum, Keishawn “Keedy Black” Harrison, author and recording artist and many more phenomenal women.

The channel houses five series produced by Black business owners and professionals. Find a few of the guests and topics of this season’s shows below:

Theories and Thoughts Deep Dive , produced and hosted by Francheska Felder and Arnya T.M. Davis: The deep conversations are meant to educate and enlighten others on topics that are sometimes taboo in the Black community “while getting in people’s businesses.”

, produced and hosted by Francheska Felder and Arnya T.M. Davis: The deep conversations are meant to educate and enlighten others on topics that are sometimes taboo in the Black community “while getting in people’s businesses.” Money Everyday TV produced and hosted by Tonia Askins: Conversations discussing mindsets, habits, and strategies for equipping doers and encouraging dreamers.

produced and hosted by Tonia Askins: Conversations discussing mindsets, habits, and strategies for equipping doers and encouraging dreamers. Lucrative Love TV produced and hosted by Lady Erin Love: Lifestyle, business, wealth, and health.

produced and hosted by Lady Erin Love: Lifestyle, business, wealth, and health. PrayHer Live : Information for transformation produced and hosted by Dr. Feleshia Young.

: Information for transformation produced and hosted by Dr. Feleshia Young. Cooking with Chef D : Hosted by Chef Donald Smith: Step-by-step cooking demonstrations with the New Orleans Underground Chef.

: Hosted by Chef Donald Smith: Step-by-step cooking demonstrations with the New Orleans Underground Chef. WYSP TV is produced and hosted by Nadia Francois (Females, Faith, and Fulfillment): based on the What’s your Super Power Anthology, the series includes discussions of women overcoming hardships by faith and resilience. Learn more here: www.whatsuperpower.com.

WYSP TV is scheduled to launch a brand new season of fresh, inspirational content on April 5, 2021. The channel is available for streaming on Exposure TV Network which is available on Apple TV and all iOS devices, Android TV, Roku, and Firestick.