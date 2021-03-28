G7FX Founder Offers £25k of His Own Money as Cash Price in Giving Challenge

UK, March 27, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — G7FX founder Nirav has vowed to give £25,000 of his own personal money to anyone who is successful in the G7FX Giving Challenge.

The challenge encourages aspiring traders and financial industry enthusiasts to find a trading educator that matches or betters Nirav’s verified trading results.

The cash prize is available for grabs right now, and as each month goes by without a winner, £1,000 from the pot will be donated to a charity chosen by the public.

The challenge is global, so participants from all over the world are eligible to take part, with the cash prize being exchanged into the winner’s local currency.

With more than 16 years of experience in trading, as well as a proven track record of working at one of the world’s leading investment banks, Nirav set up G7FX to help aspiring traders.

Through detailed courses, members of the public are taught how to understand and master the market, getting access to full trading histories and every trade taken.

“We all know about the lack of trading educators with proven credentials out there, so I felt the best way to raise awareness of this is to throw the question to you, the general public,” Nirav said via G7FX’s official YouTube channel.

“I’m already doing more than any other educator in the world. Now it’s your turn to find someone else, and if you can, the cash is yours, all of it, easy as that, and if you can’t, I’ll make sure at the very least, good causes benefit from the money.”

The Giving Challenge is part of G7FX’s charity website, a platform for causes supported by the company. Each month, a charity is chosen by members of the public via an online vote.

Nirav has stated that the main reason for launching the challenge is to “find a solution” to the lack of credible trading educators so that everyone in the industry can “benefit from a wider variety of choice”.

Participants can get involved by sending an email to [email protected].