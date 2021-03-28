‘nothing (but windows)’ by Janie Doherty and Locky Morris

nothing (but windows) is a new body of work by Janie Doherty and Locky Morris commissioned for CCA Derry~Londonderry’s Project Space. Over the past month Janie and Locky have been making short video works, with snippets of some appearing in various forms on social media. Largely improvised, the videos respond in part to the environment it seems to play with, imbuing them with the atmosphere of the now, and giving them painterly qualities. Drawing on the human need for touch, the works are intuitive and fluid in nature and seem to act as a threshold between worlds. The Project Space is visible at all hours through CCA’s windows on Artillery Street and more excerpts will appear on our social media platforms @ccadld soon.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

JANIE DOHERTY

Janie Doherty is a movement based artist from Derry~Londonderry and currently based in Belfast. After graduating with a first class honours in Dance in 2009 – Janie has been working as a dance facilitator, performer and creator in Northern Ireland. Janie’s work focuses on vulnerability as strength and she experiments with story-telling, film, sound and live performance. Janie has recently developed a new body of work as part of the Freelands Foundation 2018–2020 and is currently collaborating on several projects with Oona Doherty, Locky Morris and Alessandra Celesia.

janiedoherty.co.uk

LOCKY MORRIS

Locky Morris was born in Derry~Londonderry where he continues to live and work. His immediate environment provides a persistent recurring focus for his practice that has spanned three decades. His energy and preoccupations are put into life as an artist working with photography, found objects, installation, text, sound and video. He posts daily to an Instagram account ‘especiallyeverything’ @lockymorrisartist seeing it as a form of parallel practice. Locky is also a musician and songwriter.