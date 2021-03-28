Roberts Auto Center Under New Ownership!

PRYOR CREEK, OK, March 27, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Classic Automotive Group has acquired Roberts Auto Center in Pryor Creek Ok. This dealership is located at 3301 S Mill Street and will be renamed Pryor Chevrolet Buick GMC, the official closing date is March 22, 2021.

Pryor Creek Chevrolet Buick GMC in conjunction with Classic Auto Group is a locally owned Auto Group retailing over 1000 units per month with multiple lines including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Hyundai, Nissan, Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat. Classic Auto Group is among the largest privately held Automotive Groups in NE Oklahoma that strives to offer a world-class experience for their customers during and after the sales and service experience.

Pryor Creek Chevy Buick GMC will be operated under local management offering a transparent sales process to all customers in the Pryor Creek area, they will also be the exclusive dealer honoring all Roberts customers’ Bronze cards with no interruptions in service.

“We are committed to offering an exceptional experience to our valued employees and asking them to give the same experience to our valued customer,” quoted Owner Will Reynolds, Keith Haney, and Rusty Banks.

About Classic Automotive Group



Classic Automotive Group is home to your favorite new and used Chevy & Buick GMC dealerships near Jenks and Tulsa, OK. We opened our doors in 1986 and are proudly family-owned and operated. We later expanded our business to multiple stores, and now we’re here, serving Pryor OK drivers.