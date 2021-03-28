Multi-talented Entertainer 2K Ponce Juno Drops Upbeat New Single

MIAMI, FL, March 27, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Plugstar Entertainment is pleased to announce that hip hop recording artist 2K Ponce Juno has released an energetic new single. Titled “This Life,” it was produced by To the Max and is now available on all music platforms. This is the second new release from the rising star, who’d just dropped the catchy, Jamaican hit, “Go Pretty Girl Remix” (featuring Beenie Man and Double K), in January.

“The new song’s title came from me vibing with the beat and the movement at that time in the studio in Southside Queens,” the West Indian artist reveals. “I just realized that I was really singing about this life that I live.”

Raised in Staten Island as one of eight children, 2K Ponce Juno learned early on that he would need to go the distance to stand out. The Caribbean influence on his hip hop tunes lends a unique, reggae vibe that definitely sets him apart, and his unique fashion sense does likewise. However, it’s his commitment to lifting up people and promoting positivity that fans find most appealing. As is the case with all of the music that he writes and performs, “This Life” was intended to represent. “The song should appeal to anyone who hears it because it talks about things that everybody has,” he suggests “If you feel happy about even one thing that I talked about [in it], then you’ll get it.”

The artist says the upbeat tune is well-suited for club play. “It’s jumpy,” he suggests. “It’s supposed to get you moving.” Catch a glimpse of 2K Ponce Juno performing his new release now on Instagram, and stay tuned for the official music video to drop this May.

Represented by Sony Music Group/The Orchard and High Performance Records, 2K Ponce Juno spent the pandemic being creative and making big plans. Might 2021 his best year yet? “I’m doing another song with a Jamaican artist that will be dropping this summer,” he reveals, “and then there will be three or four more singles by year’s end.”

The multi-talented rapper had been on tour with the Mo Thugs Family’s “America’s Most Blunted Tour” when the world shut down last year and is eager to get back out in front of audiences soon. “My hopes are very high,” he says.

To book promotional interviews and appearances about the release of “This Life,” send an email to: [email protected].