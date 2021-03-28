Caris Life Sciences Launches HLA Genotype Reporting, the Newest Addition to its Suite of Comprehensive Molecular Science Offerings

Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced the launch of Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Genotype reporting, the newest addition to the Company’s suite of comprehensive molecular science offerings. As an emerging biomarker in the treatment of cancer, HLA genes play an integral role in activating T-cells to induce an immune response and may contribute to a patient’s response to cancer immunotherapies.

Caris HLA Genotype reporting builds upon the most expansive molecular intelligence available and strengthens physicians’ ability to provide more individualized treatment decisions for their patients. HLA Genotype results may also provide additional insight for patient enrollment into clinical trials and patients’ response to immunotherapy. Caris Life Sciences is the only organization that provides this important information as part of the standard reporting elements so that physicians can more appropriately treat their cancer patients.

“HLA genotype reporting is another example of how Caris is not only identifying and reporting essential biomarkers in cancer treatment today, but also those of tomorrow,” said David Spetzler , M.S., MBA, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer at Caris Life Sciences. “Understanding a patient’s complete profile through Caris Molecular Intelligence not only helps to identify the best course of treatment for patients now, but also generates information to discover how to improve treatment for the patients of tomorrow.”

Effective immediately, HLA Genotype results will be reported as a genomic signature, along with Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), Microsatellite Instability (MSI) and Loss of Heterozygosity (LOH) as standard reporting elements for patients profiled by Caris.