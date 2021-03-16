Canada – Minister Ng speaks with Mexico’s Secretary of Economy

Following this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada virtual conference, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, today spoke with Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, about strengthening our trade relationship, particularly in the mining and energy sectors.

Minister Ng stressed the need to maintain a stable and predictable business environment for Canadian companies operating in Mexico, particularly in the mining sector, in order to maintain investors’ confidence. Minister Ng expressed concerns about Mexico’s new Electricity Industry Law and its potential negative impact on Canadian investments. Both ministers committed to continue working together on these important issues as both countries take steps toward a sustainable economic recovery.

As a follow-up to their first conversation last month, Minister Ng and Secretary Clouthier discussed their continued efforts at the World Trade Organization and on the implementation of the new NAFTA as a way to generate growth, create good jobs and strengthen the middle class across North America as we work toward an inclusive, sustainable recovery from COVID-19.