Canada welcomes new Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today congratulated Mathias Cormann for being selected as the next Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The OECD is an important institution for Canadians, and it will play a meaningful role in helping foster a green and inclusive economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

The new Secretary General arrives at an important global moment and will play a crucial role in positioning the OECD to effectively support its members to grapple with an evolving range of pressing challenges. Canada has full confidence that Mr. Cormann brings the necessary skills, expertise and vision to the role.

Canada is committed to working with OECD members and the new Secretary General to pursue shared priorities, including advancing gender equality, enabling inclusive, sustainable and resilient economies, adopting an agreed approach to digital taxation, advancing climate action, fostering trade liberalization and leveraging artificial intelligence.

“The OECD will have a vital role to play as we look for the best ways to enable a green and inclusive recovery from the pandemic. The new Secretary General’s strong background in economic issues and international affairs will serve us well in the years ahead.

“We look forward to working with Mr. Cormann to advance our shared priorities.”

– Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs