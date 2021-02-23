Curtain Raiser for Workshop on “Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic” between Civil Services Commission (CSC), Maldives and National Centre for Good Governance, DARPG

A two-day international virtual workshop on “Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic” between Civil Services Commission (CSC), Maldives and National Centre for Good Governance, DARPG, Government of India is being organized on 23rd and 24th February 2021. In this workshop, more than 1000 officers are going to participate from Maldives side. Packed with sessions ranging from Leadership and Motivation, Health and Education in Maldives in a Pandemic, Health sector in India in a Pandemic, Job Skills and Tourism in a Pandemic, Interpersonal Skills and Communication skills, Digital Practices and Handling of Public Grievances to Problem Analysis and Decision Making, this Workshop plans to provide a platform for information exchange and knowledge dissemination.

This Workshop shall see the participation of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Maldives, Mr. Abdulla Shahid among other esteemed participants from both the countries. Besides these high dignitaries, senior government officials from both the countries shall address the gathering through a virtual interface. The sessions are packed with a wide range of participants including high government officials from both the countries along with renowned academicians and practitioners from the given fields.

Day 1 shall see a day long academic exercise encompassing issues like Leadership, Health and Education sector and Tourism during the current pandemic that hit the world last year. To be moderated by Shri V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG and DG, NCGG, the Workshop will be inaugurated by Shri Sanjay Sudhir, High Commissioner of India to Maldives and Mr. Mohammed Nasih, Chairperson, Civil Services Commission of Maldives. This will be followed by country presentation of papers and discussions till 6 p.m.

The concluding session on Day 2 shall see a Valedictory addressed by Dr. K. Shivaji, Secretary, DARPG followed by an address by Shri Sanjay Sudhir, High Commissioner of India to Maldives. The address by Chief Guests shall be delivered by Dr.Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Abdulla Shahid. The event shall be concluded with a Vote of Thanks given by Shri V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG and DG, NCGG.