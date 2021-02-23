PM inaugurates several railway projects in West Bengal before election

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar in West Bengal and flagged off the first service on this stretch. He also inaugurated the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram.

Shri Modi dedicated to the nation the doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section of Eastern Railway. He dedicated to the nation the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra.

Addressing the public at the event, the Prime Minister said the projects unveiled today will ease the lives of millions of people around Hooghly. He added that better means of transport in our country will strengthen our resolve for self-reliance and confidence. He expressed happiness that apart from Kolkata, people of Hooghly, Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts shall also get the benefit of Metro service. He said with the inauguration of extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, the travel time between both the destinations would be reduced from 90 mins to 25 min. He said these services would greatly benefit the students and the workers.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the impact of Make in India is visible in the metro or railway systems being constructed in India nowadays. From laying tracks and modern locomotives to modern trains and modern coaches, goods and technology used in large quantities has become indigenous. This has sped up the project execution and increased the quality of construction..

The Prime Minister said West Bengal has been an important center of self-reliance in the country and that there are immense possibilities of international trade for West Bengal and the North East. The Prime Minister said with these new rail lines, life will be easier, new avenues will also be available for the industries.

Background Brief:

Metro Railway Extension

The extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flagging off the first service on this stretch will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 464 crore, fully funded by the Central Government. This extension will ease out access to the two world famous Kali Temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for lakhs of tourists and devotees. The two newly built stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have modern passenger amenities and are also aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures and idols.

Inauguration of Railway Lines:

The third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram over a stretch of 30 km of the 132 km long Kharagpur-Adityapur Third Line Project of South Eastern Railway, was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs. 1312 crores. The four stations between Kalaikunda and Jhargram have been redeveloped by constructing four new station buildings, six new foot over bridges and eleven new platforms, along with renovation of the existing infrastructure. It will help ensure seamless movement of passenger and freight trains on Howrah-Mumbai Trunk route.

The fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara (11.28 kms) of Howrah – Bardhaman Chord Line and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra (42.42 kms) of Howrah – Bardhaman Main Line which were dedicated to the nation today serve as principal gateway of Kolkata. The third line between Rasulpur and Magra has been laid at a cost of Rs. 759 crores, while the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara has been laid at a project cost of Rs. 195 crores.

Doubling of Azimganj – Khargraghat Road

The doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section, which is a part of Howrah – Bandel – Azimganj section of Eastern Railway, has been laid at a project cost of about Rs 240 crore.

These projects will ensure better operational fluidity, less journey time and enhanced safety of train operations, as well as boost the overall economic growth of the region.