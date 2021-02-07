More than 29 lakh people visited “Hunar Haat”, organised at Avadh Shilpgram, Lucknow (UP) from 22nd January to 07th February, 2021 and became “Proud Promoter” of “Vocal for Local” campaign by purchasing handmade products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen worth crores of rupees.

While talking to media persons in Lucknow today on the concluding day of “Hunar Haat” at Avadh Shilpgram, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that, while on one hand exquisite handmade products of almost every region of the country were available under one roof at “Hunar Haat”, the visitors also enjoyed traditional delicacies of different parts of the country.

Shri Naqvi said that artisans and craftsmen from 31 States and UTs participated in the “Hunar Haat” organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs at Lucknow. About 500 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal etc came at “Hunar Haat” in Lucknow for display and sale of their exquisite handmade products.

Indigenous products like Ajrakh, Applique, Art Metal Ware, Bagh Print, Batik, Banarsi Saree, Bandhej, Bastar Art & Herbal products, Block Print, Brass Metal Bangles, Cane & Bamboo products, Canvas Painting, Chikankari, Copper Bell, Dry Flowers, Handloom Textile, Kalamkari, Mangalgiri, Kota Silk, Lac Bangles, Leather products, Pashmina Shawls, Rampuri Violin, wooden and iron toys, Kantha Embroidery, Brass products, crystal glass items, Sandalwood products, wooden and cane furniture etc were available at “Hunar Haat” in Lucknow.

Shri Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat” at Lucknow was also available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org . People of the country and abroad appreciated and bought “Hunar Haat” products digital and online also. Now, the “Hunar Haat” is also available on GeM (Government E Marketplace) Portal.

Shri Naqvi said that more than 5 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last 6 years through “Hunar Haat”.

Shri Naqvi said that renowned artists of the country performed various cultural programmes daily at “Hunar Haat” on the theme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. Artists such as Shri Kailash Kher (30th January); Shri Vinod Rathore (28th Janaury); Shri Sudesh Bhonsle (06th February); Shri Mohit Khanna (22nd January); Shri Bhuppi (23rd January); Ms Rekha Raj (24th January); Ms Rani Indrani (25th January); Hamsar Hayat Group (26th January); Shri Amandeep Singh (27th January); Shri Prem Bhatia (29th January); Ms Shibani Kashyap (31st January); Sharma Sisters (1st February); Shri Alamgir Khan (2nd February); Shri Mukesh Pancholi (3rd February); Shri Ehsan Qureshi (4th February) and other artists enthralled the audience with their musical programmes.

Shri Naqvi said that the 25th “Hunar Haat” is being organised at Maharaja College Ground, Chamarajapuram, Mysuru (Karnataka) from 06th to 14th February, 2021. In the coming days, “Hunar Haat” will be organised at New Delhi (20th Feb to 01st March 2021), Kota (28th Feb to 7th March 2021), Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Surat/Ahmedabad, Kochi, Puducherry and other places.

